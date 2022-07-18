HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police released stunning surveillance footage of a man being assaulted and robbed outside of his west Houston apartment.

On Saturday, May 7, around 4:30 a.m., a man parked his car at the apartment complex at the 9800 block of Richmond Avenue. But as he got out of his car, three unknown men got out of a white Toyota Camry and surrounded him. They then began to attack him, punching and kicking him.

During the attack, one of the suspects went through the victim’s pockets and took his wallet, keys and cell phone. Two of the suspects ran back to the white Toyota, while the third got into the suspect’s car.

The suspects drove towards a dead end in the complex, and the victim tried to stop the suspects by climbing onto the suspect’s car. The Toyota then sped away as the victim fell off the hood and rolled on the pavement. The suspects then left the complex and sped away, police said.

Then on May 11, Houston police located the victim’s car after it was involved in a hit-and-run accident at the 9400 block of Kempwood. The occupants of the car fled on foot from officers, but were caught and taken into custody, police said.

The investigation led to a 16-year-old boy to be charged with robbery with bodily injury, evading arrest and failure to stop and give information. A second juvenile, a 15-year-old boy, was also charged with evading arrest, but wasn’t identified as a suspect in the robbery case, police said.

HPD’s Robbery Division believe the 16-year-old was the suspect who approached the victim, punched him in the face in the video and got into his car. But police are searching for three other suspects involved in the assault.

The other suspects are described as two Hispanic men, including one who was driving the Toyota. Another suspect is described as a Black man who was in the front passenger seat.

Anyone with any information about the suspects or the incident should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).