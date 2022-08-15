HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are investigating the death of a woman found lying in the middle of the East Freeway on Sunday night.

Witnesses called Houston police around 9:30 last night saying a woman was asking for help in the middle of traffic.

When officers arrived, they found the woman lying in the road. Witnesses told police she had been hit by several vehicles.

She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but later died. Police do not have the cause of death of the woman at the time.