HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Bay Area Boulevard on Tuesday night.

Officers arrived at the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. after calls surrounding an argument between the victim and a man in their 20s around 8:30 p.m.

The man called police saying he thought the woman was choking one of the children, so he choked her.

After deputies performed CPR, the woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Child Protective Services will be taking custody of a 1-year and a 3-year-old, who were at home at the time of the incident.

There are currently no charges against the man.