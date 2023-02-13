HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police is investigating the bizarre death of a woman in her 20s after she jumped from a moving vehicle on the North Freeway Sunday evening.

The incident took place before 10 p.m. Sunday night. Police say a couple in their 20s, both intoxicated, began arguing after leaving a bar. They were traveling along the North Freeway near Cavalcade when the fight escalated.

That’s when the man told officers, the woman opened the door and started to jump out of the vehicle. The driver told officers he tried to grab the victim’s shirt but couldn’t get a grip. She jumped from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said they don’t believe any vehicles struck the woman.

The driver of the vehicle remained in custody Sunday evening. No charges have been filed.