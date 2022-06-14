HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting that led to a woman’s death on Monday night.

This was around 7:30 p.m. last night at a Valero gas station on the corner of River Drive and the Gulf Freeway.

Police said one car pulled up to another and fired shots inside the car.

A woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle was a dark-colored Toyota SUV with out-of-state plates and the suspect driving it was described as a young Black male.

Police had very little suspect information but are continuing to investigate.