HOUSTON (KIAH) — A home invasion by two men leaves a woman dead inside her apartment after a shootout Sunday night in east Houston.

Police say the attempted robbery took place around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night, in the 12000 block of Fleming Road, inside an apartment complex.

A man and his wife, along with two young children — ages 1 and 3 — were also inside the apartment.

The suspects knocked, then tried to force their way in, police said. The husband ran to the door and yelled to his wife to call 911 after one of the suspects pulled out a gun.

At some point when the suspects made their way in. The wife pulled out a gun and started shooting at them, and they shot back.

She was hit by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

“Some witnesses say they went in and out of the apartment several times, then the husband chased them,” HPD Lt. Steve Casko said. The husband was not injured, he also said.

The two suspects are on the run. The husband says he has seen the suspects around the neighborhood before but does not know them.

Police are asking that if you have any information on this case to call them immediately.