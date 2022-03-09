HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that he agrees with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s finding that Texas broke the law with its flood relief funds.

HUD said on Tuesday that Texas’ administration of flood relief money from Hurricane Harvey broke federal law by discriminating against Black and Hispanic residents of the Houston area.

The federal agency’s decision could channel millions of dollars of aid to communities battered by the 2017 storm.

Turner said he doesn’t have interest in fighting with the Texas General Land Office because no one benefits.

“HUD is saying you cannot take the money we are sending to Texas because of Hurricane Harvey and then direct most of those proceeds out of Houston and Harris County, which experienced 50% of the damage. That doesn’t make sense because it goes against the intent, and it benefits other communities that are not nearly as prone to flood as Houston Harris County,” Turner said.

HUD found that the Texas General Land Office’s distribution process for more than $2 billion in flood mitigation funds “caused there to be disproportionately less funding available to benefit minority residents than was available to benefit white residents.”

The state agency denies the allegation and accused HUD of “politicizing” flood mitigation.

“What HUD is saying to the state GLO is that you need to redo your matrix and get it right. If you don’t, we’ll turn it over to the U.S. Department of Justice,” said Turner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.