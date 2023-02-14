HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are awaiting autopsy results in the death of a person found in south Houston on Monday morning.

Officers discovered the body at a car wash located at the 11400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard about 7:30 a.m. Monday. The identity, gender and cause of death of the person are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



According to homicide detectives, HPD Homicide Division Detectives patrol officers responded to a report of a person deceased at an abandoned car wash at the above address and met with Houston Fire Department paramedics, who directed them to an open bay. Officers found a body in advanced stages of decomposition.



At this time, the investigation is pending autopsy results. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division either online or by phone at 713-308-3600.



