HOUSTON (KIAH)- Looking to get to work? The Humble Independent School District is hosting an auxiliary job fair on Saturday, February 18th, 2023.

The district is looking to fill positions in: child nutrition, custodial services, general maintenance, transportation and the Humble ISD Police Department. According to the district, the positions are hourly and require a high school diploma or GED. The only exception is for custodial services positions.

DETAILS:

-Location: Humble Middle School, 11207 Will Clayton Parkway

-Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-Contact: Humble ISD Human Resources at 281-641-8000 or email HumanResources@humbleisd.net.