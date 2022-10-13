HUMBLE, Texas (KIAH) Humble Independent School District is hosting a “Hire-palooza” on Saturday, October 15, for hourly employee openings across the district.

Positions include child nutrition, custodial, general maintenance, transportation and police.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Humble High School gym. The high school is located at 1700 Wilson Road.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED. Although some child nutrition and custodial positions do not require a diploma or GED, it is encouraged.

Applicants are encouraged to apply for all positions that interest them.. Staff will be on hand to assist with completing the online application, if needed.

For questions, please contact Human Resources at (281) 641-8000 or humanresources@humbleisd.net.

