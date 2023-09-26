HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced that a Humble man was sentenced to 75 years in prison last Friday for the murder of a 22-year-old back in November 2020.

Siten Anney- Credit: Harris County District Attorney’s Office

The man, 20 year-old Siten Anney, was sentenced after being convicted of murder in the four-day trial for shooting 22 year-old Trevor Alan Harrison to death on November 23, 2020.

“This defendant spent hours doing everything he could to lure this young man to his death, including sending messages and making calls to set up the victim,” Ogg said. “We are grateful the jury saw exactly how cold and calculated this murder was and handed down the appropriate sentence.” Investigators learned that Anney and Harrison knew each other. Anney mistakenly thought that Harrison was involved in killing his friend earlier that year.

Anney left the scene 21 minutes after shooting the victim. Anney convinced Harrison to come to his apartment in the 200 block of Atascocita Road in Humble where Harrison was fatally shot with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun. After word got out about the shooting, Anney took a screenshot of the article and sent it to friends saying that he waited all night to see the news.

Trevor Alan Harrison-Credit: Harris County District Attorney’s Office

During the investigation, messages that Harrison received before his death were reviewed by investigators from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. From there, investigators were able to identify Anney as the killer.

Assistant District Attorney Maroun Koutani prosecuted the case.