DALLAS (KDAF) — There may not be much to cheer for as the Houston Texans aren’t having the best football season in 2022 but there is some room for celebration just outside of Houston due to a massive lottery win.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Humble has claimed just over $1 million from their winning Powerball ticket for the drawing on October 29, “A Humble resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1,000,004 for the drawing on Oct. 29.”

This big winning ticket was sold at a Kroger on Lake Houston Parkway in the city of Humble; the winner has decided to remain anonymous.

“The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (19-31-40-46-57), but not the red Powerball number (23). The claimant had an additional win of $4 on the same ticket,” the lottery said.

How to win Powerball

To play Powerball, choose five numbers from 1 to 69. You also choose a Powerball number from 1 to 26. If all your six numbers match the numbers drawn, you win the entire jackpot.