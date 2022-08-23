A symposium Tuesday will focus on the lessons learned from Hurricane Harvey’s devastating flooding

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Harris County Flood Control District estimates that a trillion gallons of water fell on county land during Hurricane Harvey’s devastating and deadly flooding around this time in August of 2017

About 1,020 homes, businesses, and other buildings were inundated.

While the storm was historic, local leaders are focussing on the lessons learned from it.

That’s what Tuesday’s Embracing Resiliency: A Symposium Recognizing the Fifth Anniversary of Hurricane Harvey is all about.

Representatives from Resilience Organization Hub, Houston Community College, and Amegy Bank along with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will make presentations at the event at the bank’s location on West Loop South from 9 a.m. until noon.

Preparedness to handle all disasters — not just flooding — will be a main topic during panel discussions.

A new training partnership between the city and HCC will also be announced.