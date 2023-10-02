HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County deputies are investigating another shooting also believed to be a case of domestic violence.

Deputies said this shooting happened in the 5600 block of Pine Park just after midnight Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they found a female victim with several gunshot wounds and the victim’s husband had left the scene. The 48-year-old woman is in critical condition.

Police say the couple was going through a divorce. And her husband allegedly tracked her down at the location and opened fire.

The woman’s husband, Ever Navarrette, has been charged with murder of his wife, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies believe he’s driving a 2002 white GMC truck.

Ever Navarrete has been charged with Murder for the shooting death of his wife. He remains on the run. If you know his whereabouts, please call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). https://t.co/HGOFmddQuX — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 1, 2023

Gonzalez said that Navarrette, 55, is on the run.

If you know of Navarrette’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).