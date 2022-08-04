HOUSTON (CW39) UPDATE 9:10 a.m. – Two main lanes have opened up on I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound. Traffic is still backed up to Gessner.

5:30 a.m. report… Traffic is backed up to the Beltway from the West Loop with a drive time inbound of 92 minutes as police investigate a fatal accident at Silber.

All main lanes inbound on the Katy Freeway at Silber have been shut down since just before 6 a.m. this morning. The accident reported happened around 5:51 a.m. Thursday morning. CW39’s Carrigan Chauvin has new info on traffic times in the area.

Two vehicles are involved in the crash and police are on scene. It will take some time for police to clear the crash so prepare to find an alternate route. Police confirmed the fatality on Twitter.

I-10 Katy Freeway (eastbound) @ Silber, fatality crash has all lanes blocked. Find alternate route. #houtraffic CC1 Houston Police Twitter