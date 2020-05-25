Icehouse temporarily closes 2 locations after three employees test positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test […]

The President and CEO of an ice house along HWY 249 is responding to the public after an employee tests positive for COVID-19. In a public statement issued on social media Sunday, the President and CEO of Willie’s Grill and Icehouse informed the public about three employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 at two different locations. One team member at the 249 location in Houston tested positive.

That team member last worked May 20, 2020 after passing a health screen and temperature check.

That 249 location is now closed for now. Here is that post.

Friday, the same company publicly announced two more Team Members at their Copperfield location that also tested positive for COVID-19.

