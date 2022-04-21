HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Bond set for man accused of moving woman’s body in a box

A disturbing update happened Wednesday, four days after a woman’s body was found stuffed in a U-Haul.

The man charged said someone broke into his apartment and left the body behind. As of Wednesday night, Miguel Moreno is only charged with evidence tampering.

The woman’s badly beaten body was discovered outside his apartment complex on Bissonnet over the weekend. On Wednesday, a judge set his bond at $500,000.

Bond reinstated for suspect in Diamond Alvarez killing

There are new developments in the Diamond Alvarez murder case, including the reason why bond was again granted for her accused killer.

17-year-old Frank De Leon is currently jailed as of Wednesday night. He was taken back into custody earlier this week for violating curfew conditions.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says the GPS monitoring company told the judge they believe there was a glitch, and that Deleon did not leave his home and violate his bond. At that point, the judge re-instated the initial bond.

Police say DeLeon shot 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez 22 times and killed her in January.

Police arrest man in Galleria shooting

A major development in what police is now calling a suspected gang related shooting at the Galleria Mall this past weekend.

Houston police arrested 25-year-old Deon Darrelle Henderson for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Officers believe he shot a 28-year-old man in the leg outside Shake Shack and the Cheesecake Factory.

The victim is in hospital, but his condition is not known.

Houston conservative activist charged after alleged assault

A prominent Houston conservative activist has been charged with unlawful restraint and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon over an incident involving a contractor the activist hired.

Attorneys for Dr. Steven Hotze say the Harris County District Attorney’s Office told them Wednesday that he’d been indicted over allegations against an ex-police officer retained by Hotze’s nonprofit. They say Hotze is innocent of any crime.

The contractor Mark Aguirre was charged in December with assault after a man accused Aguirre of running him off the road and holding him at gunpoint in an effort to prove what authorities have called a bogus voter fraud scheme.

Fire forces evacuation of dorm at Texas university; 3 hurt

Officials say three people were injured when a fire broke out in a residence hall at a Texas university.

The fire happened shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday in a student housing building at Prairie View A&M University, about 45 miles northwest of Houston.

The school says the dorm was evacuated and all residents were accounted for. The university says there were three reported injuries but did not provide details.

Fire officials told ABC13 that the fire appeared to be contained to a hallway on the third floor. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

