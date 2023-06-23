HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

1 dead, 6 injured after generator left on in northwest Houston apartment

One person was found dead and six others were hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning at an apartment complex in northwest Houston.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday night, Houston Fire Department officials said they found a generator inside one of the units at the Vintage Apartments, located at 6500 West 43rd Street.

Firefighters could not say that the storm-related power outages were related to the incident.

Teen shot at bus stop on Northside after fight

A 15-year-old is recovering after being shot at bus stop on Tidwell near Yale on the Northside Thursday.

Police tell us it stemmed from a fight at a nearby school.

A 16-year-old was detained.

Possible cuts coming to HISD after budget passes

Houston ISD’s new board of managers voted to approve the new budget Thursday night.

It’s the first since the state took over the district.

The budget includes some staff cuts at district headquarters.

Why are the Texas Rangers the only MLB team without a Pride Night?

The Texas Rangers are the only one of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball that aren’t hosting Pride Night during a game in June as part of Pride Month.

The Rangers say they are committed to making everyone feel welcome at all games.

The team plays in a state where conservative lawmakers passed several bills in this year’s legislative session to crack down on LBGTQ+ rights.

However, the Houston Astros hosted a Pride Night this week. Houston is one of the Democratic strongholds in Texas.

Infowars ‘War Room’ host Owen Shroyer pleads guilty to entering restricted area during Capitol riot

Infowars host Owen Shroyer has pleaded guilty to joining the mob of Donald Trump supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol.

Shroyer pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charge of illegally entering a restricted area and faces up to a year behind bars. The Texas resident didn’t enter the Capitol but led rioters in chants near the top of the building’s steps.

Also Friday, a Colorado man who was among the first rioters to storm the building was sentenced to four years in prison. Robert Gieswein attacked police officers with a chemical spray.

A court filing accompanying Gieswein’s guilty plea to assault charges says he sprayed an “aerosol irritant” at police.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.