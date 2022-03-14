HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

1 dead, 1 injured in collision crash

One person is dead and another person injured after a crash on Hillcroft near Sands Point in southwest Houston.

Investigators say it happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night when an SUV and a Toyota Camry collided.

The driver of the Camry was taken to the hospital, while the passenger died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was also hospitalized.

Houston police say both drivers did not appear to be intoxicated. The crash is under investigation.

2 hurt in Galveston County crash

Two people were injured in a crash on the Gulf Freeway near the Tiki Island exit in Galveston County.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV was trying to take the exit from the middle lane of the Gulf Freeway when the SUV clipped a truck.

A man and woman were thrown from the SUV and both were taken to the hospital. A 3-year-old was in the SUV and had minor bruises.

Construction causing delays at Bush Intercontinental

If you’re headed to Bush Intercontinental Airport this spring break, make sure you give yourself plenty of time.

Drivers are reporting major delays near the airport.

The airport system says a construction project at Terminal E Is causing the backup.

Trial set to consider approval of Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan

A trial to determine whether the Boy Scouts of America’s proposed reorganization plan should be approved is beginning more than two years after it sought bankruptcy protection amid an onslaught of child sex abuse allegations.

The trial starts Monday and is expected to last several weeks as attorneys and witnesses battle over a host of complex issues. They include insurance rights, liability releases and the value of some 80,000 child sex abuse claims.

The reorganization plan includes contributions from the BSA, its roughly 250 local councils, insurance companies and others into a victims compensation fund of more than $2.6 billion.

In return for the contributions, the parties would be released from any further liability for Scouting-related abuse claims.

Indigenous rights activist killed in northern Mexico

Prosecutors in the northern Mexico border state of Chihuahua say an Indigenous rights activist who campaigned against illegal logging has been killed.

Jose Trinidad Baldenegro was attacked when he left his house in the settlement of Colorada de la Virgen to go to work on Monday.

Witnesses heard shots and saw several gunmen. Hours later, the house was burned.

Baldenegro was a Tarahumara activist who has fought illegal logging and mining in a region where drug gangs often cut down forest to plant narcotics.

His brother, Isidro Baldenegro, won a Goldman Prize for environmental activism in 2005 but was murdered in 2017.

Oil companies join fight against US nuclear waste facilities

Companies operating in the most active oilfield in the United States are the latest opponents of plans to store spent nuclear fuel from commercial power plants in the Permian Basin.

There are plans to build interim storage facilities for the radioactive waste — one in West Texas and the other in southeastern New Mexico.

The members of the Permian Basin Coalition include Shell Oil Company, the Texas Oil and Gas Association and a number of Texas cities, counties and chambers of commerce.

Coalition Chairman Tommy Taylor says global tensions should lead to greater support for domestic production and that production could be threatened by nuclear waste storage in the basin.

