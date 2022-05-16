HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

11-year-old hurt at home in drive-by shooting

In northwest Harris County, a mom and her 11-year-old son were shot while they slept in their home overnight.

Officials say the boy is in serious condition, while the mother is in fair condition.

Investigators say before the shooting, there was an argument between teenagers at a separate home involving the 11-year-old.

A 19-year-old was charged two counts of aggravated assault.

Texas primary runoff election voting begins

Early voting for the Texas primary election runoff begins Monday.

Perhaps the most high-profile statewide contest is the Attorney General’s race on the Republican ballot. Incumbent Ken Paxton and George P. Bush are vying for the nomination.

Early voting runs through Friday. Election Day is next Tuesday, May 24.

You can vote in the runoff even if you did not vote in the primary. But if you did vote, you must vote on the same party’s ballot for the runoff.

Dallas police: Shooting at Koreatown salon may be hate crime

Dallas’ police chief says a shooting that injured three women in a hair salon in the city’s Koreatown might have been a hate crime.

He also announced Friday that the shooting could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans.

Chief Eddie Garcia had previously said police didn’t have any indication the shooting Wednesday at Hair World Salon was motivated by hate, but he said that had changed as of Friday afternoon.

Authorities are searching for a man dressed all in black who opened fire at the salon on Wednesday afternoon and then drove off in a maroon minivan.

Garcia says investigators found that a similar vehicle was reported to be involved in two other recent shootings.

Sandy Hook lawsuits against Alex Jones on track to resume

The Sandy Hook families’ lawsuits against Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for calling the 2012 Newtown school shooting in Connecticut a hoax appear poised to resume soon.

That is based on agreements revealed Friday in a Texas bankruptcy court. The bankruptcy filings of Infowars and two other Jones companies last month delayed the defamation lawsuits filed in Texas and Connecticut.

Lawyers say the families will be removed as creditors in the bankruptcy case and Jones’ companies will be removed from the defamation lawsuits. That will allow the state cases against Jones to resume.

Jones has already lost the lawsuits. Trials on how much he should pay the families are pending.

Pandemic-era asylum limits in hands of federal judge

A federal judge in Louisiana is considering whether the Biden administration can end pandemic-related restrictions on migrants seeking asylum.

After a hearing Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays did not say when he will rule, but he made clear he intends to rule before the restrictions are set to expire May 23.

In preliminary rulings in the case, Summerhays has ruled in favor of Louisiana, Arizona and 22 other states that have sued to preserve Title 42 authority.

The policy denies migrants a chance to request asylum under U.S. law and international treaty on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Texas has filed a challenge of its own.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.