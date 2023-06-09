HOUSTON (KIAH) — Some headlines you might have missed last night on CW39 news at 9 p.m.

Several teens injured in deck collapse in Surfside Beach

19 teenagers hospitalized after a deck collapsed in Surfside Beach. Kids from the Bayou City Fellowship group were taking a picture. None of the injuries were severe.

New HISD board approves new superintendent’s salary among angry crowd

The new HISD board met last night for the first time in front of a crowd of parents among attendees. They approved the new acting HISD Superintendent Mike Miles’ salary which breaks down to $1,500 a day.

The board faced heckling from parents and protesters throughout the meeting.

Storms leave several in southeast Houston without power

Lightning in LaPorte was caught on video during Thursday’s big storms, leaving 200,000-plus without power. That number continues to drop as power is being restored.

GM to invest $500 million at plant that makes large SUVs in Arlington, Texas

General Motors says it will sink more than $500 million into its Arlington, Texas, assembly plant to get ready for the next generation of big SUVs with internal-combustion engines.

The company said Thursday that the plant will get new equipment for metal stamping, the body shop and general assembly. No new jobs will be created by the investment at the plant, which now employs over 5,200 people. They make the Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban.

GM wouldn’t say when the next generation of the SUVs will go on sale. The company said the investment is contingent on reaching incentive agreements with local governments.

DeSantis recruiters eyed Catholic church for migrant flights that bishop calls ‘reprehensible’

Mark Seitz, the Roman Catholic bishop of El Paso, Texas, tells The Associated Press that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ flights of migrants from the Texas border to California are “reprehensible” and “not morally acceptable.”

DeSantis’ recruiters zeroed in on Sacred Heart Catholic Church in El Paso and its bustling migrant shelter to find asylum-seekers to fly to California’s capital city on Florida’s taxpayer-funded jets. Intentionally or not, envoys for Florida’s Catholic governor and Republican presidential candidate infused an element of his own religion into his latest move on immigration.

DeSantis says California effectively invited the flights with its own policies.

