2 bodies found, may be connected to Baytown shooting spree

Baytown police are saying two more people were found dead after a shooting spree last week.

Police say Ron Welch shot four people, killing two of them, Wednesday night. Welch was shot and killed by police.

Then Sunday, police say they got a call from a man who found two additional bodies at an oil field.

Man accused of shooting Harris County deputy fires his attorneys

A bombshell announcement at the start of the trial of the capital murder of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

Suspect Robert Solis fired his attorneys and chose to represent himself.

He objected to every piece of evidence presented by the prosecution, saying he wasn’t prepared. The judge overruled him every time.

At one point, he apologized to a witness testifying that she gave the deputy CPR. “No one should have to go through that,” Solis said.

Case of Baytown officer goes to jury

Jurors are deliberating the fate of a former Baytown police officer accused of shooting and killing Pamela Turner in 2019.

Juan Delacruz is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant.

Police say he was trying to arrest Turner when she grabbed his Taser and used it on him.

Police say that forced Delacruz to shoot her.

GOP makes push to weaken Democrats’ grip on Texas border

Texas Democrats are embarking on another October blitz in pursuit of flipping America’s big red state.

But Republicans are making an aggressive play to win races along Texas’ mostly Hispanic southern border in November’s midterms.

The rare sight of contested races on the Texas border has widened cracks in an important Democratic stronghold after former President Donald Trump’s significant gains with Hispanic voters in the 2020 election.

Republican Rep. Maya Flores’ victory in a special election this year reflected the shifting ground. She is running against Democrat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez.

Mexico files 2nd lawsuit against arms dealers in US

The Mexican government has filed another lawsuit against U.S. companies it claims are responsible for the flow of illegal weapons into Mexico.

The first lawsuit was recently dismissed and targeted U.S. gun manufacturers. Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard says Mexico filed a second lawsuit Monday in Arizona that appears to target gun dealers.

Ebrard promised last week the new lawsuit would target dealers in U.S. border states who sell guns to “straw” purchasers. They are then passed on to smugglers and sent to Mexico.

About 60% of the weapons seized in Mexico were sold in 10 U.S. counties, mostly along the border.

