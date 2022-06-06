HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

2 bodies discovered in Montgomery County

A missing 19-year-old’s body was found in the trunk of a car in the Roman Forest area of Montgomery County on Sunday morning.

19-year-old Magen Leach’s mother reported her missing back on May 25.

Along with her body, the body of her boyfriend was also found nearby.

A gun was found near the car.

Officials are now working to figure out what exactly happened, and if anyone else if involved.

Family offers $10,000 reward to help find hit-and-run driver

A man was hit and killed one year ago today, and his family needs help finding his killer.

Alex Cerda was riding his bike home when he was hit by a car at 3 a.m. last year off C.E. King Parkway.

His family held a balloon release in his honor today.

The Cerda family is offering $10,000 for anyone with information that can lead to an arrest in Alex’s case.

Vigil for Brittany Griner to be held at Toyota Center

On Monday, local leaders are holding a rally and vigil for WNBA star and Houston native Brittney Griner.

Griner has been detained in Russia since February, for allegedly having drug paraphernalia in her luggage at the Moscow airport.

The Biden administration says Griner is being wrongfully detained.

The rally for Griner is at Toyota Center starting at 6 pm.

Students of color push back on calls for police in schools

After the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, schools around the country pledged to boost security measures and increased the presence of law enforcement on campus — partly to reassure parents and students.

But police inside schools can make some students more uneasy, not less. Especially for Black students and other students of color, their personal experiences with policing can leave them feeling unsafe and alienated from school when they see officers on campus.

Researchers have found that Black students report feeling less safe around police officers than their white peers.

At least 1 killed in North Texas flash flooding

At least one person has died as heavy rains caused flash flooding in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The storms sloshed across the region Friday night, resulting in widely scattered flash flooding.

Fire and rescue officials say a man called his family to say his car was filling with water at a flooded crossing over a southeast Arlington creek. The car was then swept from the bridge.

Crews arrived and pulled the man from the car, but he later died at a hospital. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 22-year-old Saniel Antonio Singh.

The National Weather Service reports more than 5 inches of rain was measured near the incident site.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.