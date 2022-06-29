HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Two Houston clinics resume offering abortions after ruling

At least two Houston clinics are offering abortions again after a judge temporarily blocked a pre-Roe state law outlawing abortion.

Houston Women’s Reproductive Services and the Houston Women’s Clinic say they will provide abortions for up to six weeks of pregnancy.

This is only temporary as the Texas trigger law that outlaws abortions following the reversal of Roe v. Wade is expected to take effect sometime in the next two months.

2 people injured in northeast Houston boat crash

Two people were taken to the hospital after a boat crash in northeast Houston.

Skyeye was over Lake Houston where it was visible that the boat crashed into a dock.

Houston firefighters said one person was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. A second person was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

A third person on the boat was not injured.

New indictments returned in Texas against convicted murderer

New capital murder indictments have been returned against a convicted murderer from the Dallas area whom authorities now allege is responsible for 22 deaths.

A Collin County grand jury indicted Billy Chemirmir on Tuesday on single capital murder counts in each of the 2017 deaths of four women.

The 50-year-old has already been convicted in Dallas County of capital murder in the 2018 death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.

Since prosecutors weren’t seeking the death penalty, Chemirmir was automatically sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

Judge told to recuse himself in former Texas officer’s trial

A new judge must be assigned to oversee the murder case against a former Texas police officer after defense attorneys successfully argued that the initial judge must recuse himself.

Retired Second Court of Appeals Justice Lee Gabriel issued the decision Tuesday after hearing arguments last week. Attorneys for the former officer Aaron Dean argued that Judge David Hagerman’s pre-trial decisions raised questions about his objectivity.

Dean is accused of shooting Atatiana Jefferson, a 28-year-old Black woman, through a window of her home while responding to a call reporting the front door was open.

2 workers presumed dead after trench collapse in Texas

Officials say two workers are presumed dead after a trench they were digging for a sewer line collapsed in Texas and buried them.

The workers were digging Tuesday in a new subdivision under development in Jarrell. City spokesman Nick Spinetto says crews worked unsuccessfully for four hours to reach the buried workers.

Spinetto says excavators were being used to recover their bodies. Fear of new collapses complicated recovery efforts, which will continue Wednesday.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.