Two Harris County officers attacked by inmate

Two detention officers at the Harris County jail are the latest to be attacked by an inmate.

Investigators say the suspect escaped from his cell on Monday night. One officer suffered an ankle sprain, while the other had a broken bone.

Study: Harris County can use fed funds for abortions

The state’s abortion fight continues in the courts, but there might be a way around it.

A new study finds Harris County cannot use local or state tax dollars, but it can use federal funds set aside for COVID-19 relief to help with abortion related costs.

Mom holding vigil for slain child speaks out about shooting

A mother trying to honor her son in Baytown spoke exclusively to ABC 13 about the deadly vigil.

She says she wanted to raise money for her son Jamal’s funeral at her food truck, when gun shots rang out. Fourteen people were injured and one woman died.

Police are still investigating who did the shooting.

