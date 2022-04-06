HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Shooting out leaves two teens injured

Two teens were injured in a shootout in the middle of a residential neighborhood in west Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say one group of teens pulled up to a home on Seven Springs this afternoon and said they wanted to fight.

Two teens in the home came outside and one of them fired a shot into the ground. That’s when everybody started shooting.

Both teens inside the home were injured. One was shot in the abdomen and is in surgery, and the other was grazed in the leg.

2 killed in crash of small plane near Central Texas airport

Officials say two people have been killed in a small plane crash near a Central Texas airport.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports those killed in the Tuesday crash were a man and a woman aboard the single-engine aircraft.

DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard says their identities weren’t immediately available.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane was flying from Houston Executive Airport to Waco Regional Airport when it crashed just before 1 p.m. Tuesday near Marlin Airport, about 30 miles short of its destination.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will seek a cause for the crash.

Texas man who fired 13 rounds during Floyd protest sentenced

A Texas man who says he is affiliated the anti-government “boogaloo” movement has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for opening fire on a Minneapolis police station during civil unrest over the 2020 death of George Floyd.

Ivan Harrison Hunter is accused of firing 13 rounds from a semi-automatic assault-style rifle on the Third Precinct police station while protesters were inside the building.

At the time of the shooting there were other people inside who were allegedly ransacking the building.

The 24-year-old Hunter, of Boerne, Texas, pleaded guilty last year to a federal riot charge.

Floyd, who was Black, died on Memorial Day 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

2 killed in Georgia, Texas as damaging storms strike South

Authorities say one person is dead in Georgia and another in Texas amid damaging storms, high winds and tornadoes around the South.

Forecasters said the storms Tuesday were just the start of what could be two days of violent weather in the region. More than 50,000 homes and businesses were without power Tuesday night from eastern Texas to South Carolina.

In Bryan County, Georgia, an official said a woman was killed by a suspected tornado that damaged homes and left several others injured.

In Whitehouse, Texas, a fire chief confirmed one person was killed as storms moved through early Tuesday.

Forecasters say another round of damaging weather is expected Wednesday.

GOP blocks Senate COVID bill, demands votes on immigration

Republicans have blocked a Democratic attempt to begin Senate debate on a $10 billion COVID-19 compromise that is just a day old.

The GOP wants to entangle the bipartisan pandemic package with an election-year showdown over immigration restrictions that poses a politically uncomfortable fight for Democrats.

The COVID-19 bill would provide money for treatments, vaccines and testing. But a Democratic move to push the measure over a procedural hurdle failed 52-47, with all 50 Republicans voting no.

As a price of their support, they want Democrats to give them a vote on an amendment that would keep Trump-era immigration restrictions from expiring next month.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.