ICYMI: 2 teens shot while walking, omicron variant detected in area, HCSO sergeant attacked by inmate in jail

Two teens shot while walking on street

Houston police responded to a 15-year-old being shot and an 18-year-old grazed by a bullet while walking down the street on Pitner Road in northwest Houston.

Police say a white pick-up truck pulled up before someone inside fired several shots. The 15-year-old is in critical condition.

Omicron variant detected in Harris County

The omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is now here in Harris County.

Officials say the woman who has tested positive is in her 40s, lives in northwest Harris County and has not traveled recently.

While the delta variant is still dominant, everyone is being encouraged to get vaccinated to stop the spread of all the variants.

HCSO: Inmate attacked sergeant in jail

A sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is recovering after being attacked by an inmate at the downtown jail.

Sources say Jeremiah Williams is the inmate who attacked the sergeant. He was awaiting trial for an aggravated sexual assault that happened last year.

An internal investigation is underway to determine what went wrong at the jail.

