2 shot outside apartment complex

Two men shot outside a southwest Houston apartment complex early Sunday morning.

It happened on Harwin Drive near Ranchester on Saturday night after midnight.

Police say witnesses heard several gunshots and saw the gunmen take off, but then the suspects returned later and started shooting again.

Both men were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds after the suspects fired into their car.

Travis Scott performs again as Astroworld lawsuit reaches judge

Later Monday, a judge is set to review the Astroworld festival civil lawsuit.

There have been nearly 400 lawsuits filed on behalf of concertgoers.

This comes after Travis Scott performed for the first time over the weekend at a pre-Oscars party.

New Memorial Park tunnels open

Monday is a major day that will transform part of Memorial Park, as tunnels going through the new land bridge will open for drivers.

Made up of two separate 35-foot-tall hills, the Land Bridge is designed to serve as a connector for Memorial Park users and wildlife on the north and south sides of the park.

On Friday, Skyeye 13 got a glimpse of workers putting finishing touches on lighting and other equipment so lanes can open by midday Monday.

At that time, eastbound traffic will be able to drive through the tunnels.

Westbound traffic will still be detoured while construction continues and should open sometime in April.

Officials: South Texas wildfire destroys 3 homes, none hurt

Officials say a wildfire has burned more an 1,000 acres in South Texas, forcing people to evacuate, destroying three homes and knocking out power to more than 100 others.

Gov. Greg Abbott declared a disaster in Medina County during a Sunday news conference. He says the blaze that’s forced 40 households to evacuate was 10% contained.

The fire has not caused any injuries or deaths.

Officials in the county west of San Antonio warned residents that there was still high risk of the flames spreading. The fire began late Friday and worsened Sunday because of strong winds and low humidity.

Police: 2 killed in fiery helicopter crash near Dallas

Police say two people aboard a helicopter were killed when the aircraft crashed and burned near Dallas.

The helicopter crashed about midday Friday into a vacant lot in a commercial strip on Texas 66 in Rowlett.

Police Detective Cruz Hernandez says witnesses reported seeing the helicopter lose its tail rotor and spin uncontrollably before crashing and burning. No one else was reported injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.