Young boy endured abuse throughout short life, report finds

A 2-year-old Wharton County boy endured repeated abuse throughout his short life, from his first days after birth to the day he died, according to a new report.

ABC13 obtained Daniel Escamia’s fatality report on Tuesday, more than three months after he died from extensive injury and trauma to the head, as explained in his autopsy.

His mother, Rebecca Hart, is charged with capital murder while his father, Eddie Escamia, is charged with child endangerment with bodily injury.

Humble ISD student accused of bringing loaded gun to school, district says

A 15-year-old student in Humble ISD is accused of bringing a loaded gun to school at Kingwood Park High School.

The school sent out a letter to parents stating the accused student ran off campus when questioned by authorities.

School police officers eventually stopped the student and took away the gun. The student was then taken into custody and is facing charges.

Some parents said they’re grateful for the quick response.

Educators, union officials meet to find ways to keep teachers from quitting

Educators and teacher union officials met at the University of Houston to discuss ways to keep Texas teachers from leaving the classroom.

They say it could be a blueprint to tackle this issue nationwide.

Among the solutions discussed: increased pay, smaller class sizes, and making certification more accessible.

Ex-North Texas officer acquitted of crime in woman’s death

A jury has acquitted a former Texas police officer of criminally negligent homicide after a gunshot meant for a menacing dog instead killed the woman who owned it.

The Tarrant County jury deliberated about 10 hours over two days before reaching its verdict Monday on Ravinder Singh. The former Arlington police officer was indicted in the August 2019 accidental shooting of Margarita Brooks.

Dispatched to check on Brooks, who was seen lying in the grass behind a shopping strip, Singh was approaching the woman when her dog charged at him. Singh tried to shoot the dog but hit Brooks instead.

Religious health care providers beat ACA restriction appeal

A federal appeals court has upheld a Texas federal court ruling that exempts a group of religious health care providers from the abortion and gender rights requirements of the Affordable Care Act.

In an 18-page opinion filed Friday, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld the permanent injunction by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Wichita Falls.

The Franciscan Alliance, Christian Medical and Dental Society and Specialty Physicians of Illinois sued to block the Biden administration from enforcing ACA provisions they feared would require them to perform abortions or gender-transition treatment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.