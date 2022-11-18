HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

3 students arrested for faking shooting threat at George Ranch HS

Three students from George Ranch High School in Lamar CISD have been arrested after a fake threat was called into the school.

Authorities have not named the suspects because they are underage.

One student said she started contacting family members during the lockdown, to tell them she loved them.

Man killed while confronting car thieves at South Main apartment complex

A father of three was killed when police say he confronted thieves trying to break into cars at an apartment complex on Buffalo Speedway in the South Main neighborhood.

His girlfriend told Houston police he approached the group, there was an altercation, and the man was shot.

His killers took off and have not been caught.

Davis HS student shot on a trail near school

A 17-year-old was in surgery after he was shot on a trail near Davis High School in Aldine ISD.

Police detained several people but at last check were not sure of their involvement.

Acting Uvalde police chief during school shooting steps down

The Uvalde officer who was leading the city’s police department during the hesitant law enforcement response to the elementary school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers has stepped down.

City spokeswoman Gina Eisenberg says Lt. Mariano Pargas retired effectively immediately on Thursday afternoon after 18 years working for the city.

He is the second police leader to leave law enforcement in the fallout since the May massacre, when hundreds of officers waited more than an hour to confront the gunman at Robb Elementary School.

Pargas was running the department during the shooting because the chief was out of town.

Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sedition case moves to closing arguments

Federal prosecutors are expected to make their final pitch to jurors in the high-stakes seditious conspiracy case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Closing arguments by prosecutors will begin in Washington federal court on Friday after the final pieces of evidence were presented in the trial alleging Rhodes and his band of antigovernment extremists plotted for weeks to interrupt the peaceful transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.

Closing arguments are expected to be Monday for the defense, which has focused on prosecutors’ relative lack of evidence that the Oath Keepers had an explicit plan to attack the Capitol before Jan. 6.

