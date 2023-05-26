HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

3 men in custody after chase in southwest Houston

Three suspects are in custody, after leading police on a chase, in a car belonging to a man who was found dead in southwest Houston.

The victim was killed outside this apartment complex on South Dairy Ashford in Alief just after noon. Police believe he was robbed.

Man accused in Takeoff’s murder officially indicted

The man accused of killing “Takeoff” was indicted by a grand jury Thursday.

Patrick Clark is charged with shooting the rapper in downtown Houston outside a bowling alley last November.

Video shows man beaten at gas station

Surveillance video shows a man seen beating and robbing another man who was getting gas at North Shepherd near Crosstimbers in northwest Houston.

It happened back in April — but police are still looking for the suspect.

Energy Dept. rejects $200M grant to battery maker after GOP criticism over alleged ties to China

The government has canceled plans to award a $200 million grant to a U.S. battery manufacturer amid criticism from Republican lawmakers over the company’s alleged ties to China.

Stafford-based Microvast was one of 20 companies to win preliminary grants totaling $2.8 billion to boost domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles. The company is building a battery plant in Tennessee and was in talks with the Energy Department for a $200 million grant. The department isn’t offering a specific reason for the decision.

Microvast’s CEO says “neither the Chinese government nor the Chinese Communist Party has any ownership in the company, nor do they control or influence company operations in any way.” Microvast is considering all options in response.

Federal appeals court stays EPA’s rejection of Arkansas’ ozone plan

A U.S. appeals court has halted the federal government’s rejection of Arkansas’ ozone plan. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday issued a one-page stay without elaboration.

Arkansas in February sued over the EPA disapproving the state’s plan to prevent adding to ozone pollution outside state boundaries. The state’s attorney general says Thursday’s ruling prevents the federal government from imposing its own plan on Arkansas.

The agency had asked the federal court to not stay its decision, saying it would harm millions who live in areas affected by pollution from Arkansas, including the Houston area.

