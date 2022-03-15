HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

HPD officers reinstated for fatal 2020 shooting

Four Houston police officers fired two years ago after a fatal shooting, are putting the badge back on.

The officers were fired after they shot and killed Nicholas Chavez – body camera footage shows Chavez was on his knees at the time and picked up a discharged taser.

An arbitrator found the city did not prove the officers violated policy before firing them.

Woman banned from seeing kids as part of bond

The woman accused of abandoning her children at their Spring home for days went before a judge this morning.

Angela Huff isn’t allowed to see them as a condition of her bond. The children are now living with other family members.

Huff’s next court date is June 1.

Astronaut to return home despite Russian threats

And, despite threats by the Russian space agency to leave an American astronaut in space, NASA says Mark Vande Hei will come back to Earth with two Russian cosmonauts aboard a Soyuz space capsule.

When Vande Hei returns, he’ll hold the American record of 355 days in space.

Police: Suspect shot, killed by 3 San Antonio officers pulled gun

Three San Antonio officers fatally shot a 27-year-old man who police say pulled a gun on them Monday afternoon, leaving a family wanting answers and a community on edge.

Police Chief William McManus said the officers were on routine patrol in the vicinity of North Hamilton and West Laurel, near Woodlawn Lake Park, when they came across the man, who family members identified as Kevin Johnson, KSAT-TV reports.

McManus says the officers tried to stop him, but he ran and at some point, and pulled a gun from his waistband.

McManus said the man was wanted on two felony warrants, including assault of a police officer and felony possession of a firearm.

Oregon man pleads guilty to importing live scorpions

An Oregon man has pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally importing and exporting hundreds of live scorpions.

The Oregon Department of Justice says Darren Drake pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring with others to commit Lacey Act violations.

Court documents say from September 2017 into March 2018, Drake imported and exported dozens of live scorpions from and to contacts in Germany without obtaining an import-export license from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Documents say one intercepted parcel had been falsely labeled as chocolates.

Drake also mailed or received several hundred live scorpions from other U.S. states, including Michigan and Texas, in violation of federal mailing laws.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.