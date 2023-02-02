HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

4 shot in Texas City apartments

Four people were shot at the Savan Villas apartments in Texas City, off the Lowry Expressway, on Wednesday.

Two children were there at the time, but we’re told they were unharmed. One of the victims, a woman, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

At last check, a man was detained but had not been arrested.

Dogs maul a man to death in Acres Homes

Dogs mauled a man to death in the Acres Homes area, as the dogs turned on him as he tried to save his own pet from being attacked on Sheraton Oaks.

When police arrived, they say one of the dogs charged at an officer, who shot the animal.

The man who was killed has not been identified.

Santa Fe HS shooter still not found competent to stand trial

Doctors in north Texas say the accused Santa Fe High School shooter still is not competent to stand trial.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis is accused of killing 10 people almost five years ago.

Doctors are asking to keep him in their custody for another 12 months.

Texas executes inmate for 2007 fatal shooting of Dallas cop

Texas has executed an inmate convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago following a high-speed chase. Wesley Ruiz received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

His execution was carried out after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop it.

The 43-year-old was condemned for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix, who Ruiz shot after a high speed chase. Authorities say Nix tried to break the passenger window of Ruiz’s vehicle after the chase ended and Ruiz shot Nix, who later died at a hospital.

Ruiz was the second inmate put to death this year in Texas and the fourth in the U.S.

Black history class revised by College Board amid criticism

The official curriculum for a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies released Wednesday downplays some components that had drawn criticism from conservatives including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said the class would be banned in his state.

In the new framework, topics including Black Lives Matter, reparations and queer theory are not part of the exam.

They are included only on a list of example research subjects for student projects which local states and school systems could choose from. The course is currently being tested at 60 schools around the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.