4-year-old accidentally shoots younger brother in NE Harris County

Deputies said a 4-year-old boy shot his 1-year-old brother in northeast Harris County.

Family members say the older brother found a gun that apparently belonged to a relative staying in the home.

The 1-year-old is in the hospital and is expected to survive.

City of Seabrook to part ways with its police chief

Seabrook has agreed to a severance agreement with the police chief charged with assault.

The city council unanimously passed the release that allows Sean Wright to resign and receive a one-time payment of more than $72,000.

Wright has been on administrative leave while the city investigated the alleged assault.

He’s accused of attacking a man outside a gym in Webster back in January while he was off-duty.

Lightning strike causes oldest home in Dickinson to burn down

A lightning strike likely caused the fire that burned down the oldest home in Dickinson.

Investigators say the Nicholstone House was built on Park Avenue in the 1850s by a local businessman.

First responders spent hours putting out the flames. Three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Nobody inside the home was hurt.

DeSantis to send Florida National Guard soldiers to Texas for border security

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that he plans to send over 1,100 National Guard soldiers and law enforcement officers to Texas to assist with border security between the United States and Mexico.

The Republican governor said Tuesday that he’s sending 800 soldiers, 200 Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers, 101 state troopers and 20 wildlife officers. Florida will also send five planes, 17 drones, two command vehicles and 10 boats.

State and federal officials have been concerned about a possible surge in border crossings after pandemic-era asylum restrictions ended last week.

DeSantis previously sent support to the U.S. southern border in Texas and Arizona in 2021 following requests for assistance from the governors of those states.

American Airlines signs DFW Airport lease deal that includes money for a new, 6th terminal

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is one step closer to having a long-planned new terminal.

Officials from the airport and American Airlines — DFW’s main tenant — said Tuesday they have signed a new lease agreement. The deal includes $1.6 billion to build a new, sixth terminal, plus money to renovate one of the current terminals and add more gates.

The work is designed to prepare the airport and Fort Worth-based American for expected growth in air travel.

DFW is the second-busiest airport in the world, behind only Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

