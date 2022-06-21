HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Boy dies after being left in hot car

An unfathomable tragedy in northeast Harris County, as an investigation is underway after a 5-year-old boy died inside a hot car on Blair Hill Lane.

Deputies say the boy, his mother and his 8-year-old sister went to the store to get supplies for the young girl’s birthday party.

In the rush of getting organized, deputies say the boy’s mother and sister got out of the car, but the boy remained in the back, still strapped in his seat.

After two or three hours had passed, deputies say the boy’s mother called for him, and when he didn’t come, she realized where he was.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately say whether the mother will face charges.

Deputy: 2 officers had chance to shoot Uvalde school gunman

Two Uvalde city police officers told a sheriff’s deputy that they passed up a fleeting chance to shoot the gunman for fear of hitting children outside an elementary school where the gunman killed 21 people.

The gunman went on to enter Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24 and open fire, killing 19 children and two teachers.

Chief Deputy Ricardo Rios of nearby Zavala County told The New York Times of speaking to two unidentified officers, one of whom was armed with an AR-15-style rifle, who said they had seen the gunman firing from outside the school.

When Rios asked why the officers didn’t shoot, they said children were playing in the background in the line of fire.

2 killed, 5 injured in drive-by shooting at San Antonio home

San Antonio police say two people were killed and five others were injured when about 20 to 30 rounds were fired from a vehicle at people gathered in front of a San Antonio home for a family barbecue.

Police say two men – ages 45 and 46 – were killed in the shooting Saturday night. Three men and two women were injured and taken to hospitals.

Police Chief William McManus said there were six children inside the house who were not injured. The shooting is still being investigated.

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on North Texas lake

Authorities say three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a strong storm over the weekend.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night. Authorities say there were four men aboard the boat and one was able to hold on to a tree and call for help.

Texas Game Wardens rescued the man holding on to the tree and learned that the other three boaters had disappeared, leading to a search by water and air of the lake about 40 miles northeast of Dallas.

Authorities say one man’s body was recovered early Sunday, another was recovered Sunday evening and the third was found Monday.

Inflation taking bite out of new infrastructure projects

Inflation is taking a toll on infrastructure projects across the U.S. Rising prices for materials such as asphalt, steel and iron pipes are driving up the costs to build roads, bridges, rail lines and water mains.

The prices for some infrastructure materials have risen even faster than general consumer prices.

State and local officials say inflation is diminishing the value of a $1 trillion federal infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden just seven months ago.

Some officials say inflation has forced them to delay or scale back the scope of projects.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.