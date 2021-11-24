ICYMI: 9-year-old Astroworld victim remembered, DOJ against Imperial Sugar deal, food drive collects turkeys

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

9-year-old Astroworld victim laid to rest

A celebration of life was held in Dallas for 9-year-old Ezra Blount on Tuesday. He is the youngest victim of the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Ezra’s dad was holding him on his shoulders as they watched Travis Scott perform. When the crowd started surging, the father lost consciousness and Ezra fell to the ground.

DOJ sues to block Imperial Sugar sale

The Department of Justice is suing to block a Florida company from acquiring Sugar Land-based Imperial Sugar.

The feds say this would leave a lot of refined sugar sales in the hands of only two producers. Imperial Sugar has not commented.

Food drive collects 1,200 turkeys for Thanksgiving

Houstonians are stepping up to help feed thousands of people for Thanksgiving.

Super Feast organizers confirm they’ve almost met their goal after a collection drive on Monday.

They got more than 1,200 turkeys and 6,000 tons of food, canned goods, and other groceries.

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill also donated thousands of bottles of water and other non-perishable foods.

They’re at 80% of their goal now, hoping to serve 25,000 people.

