HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Harris County’s longest-serving inmate moving closer to trial

An accused serial killer who is also the Harris County Jail’s longest-serving inmate is finally moving towards his trial.

Steven Hobbs was in court for a pre-trial hearing Wednesday morning. Attorneys are trying to work out whether Hobbs’ statement at the time of his arrest can be admitted in the trial.

Hobbs is a former security guard who is accused of preying on sex workers. Investigators say he murdered at least three women and sexually assaulted others before being arrested in 2010.

Convicted sex offender jailed, accused of killing baby

A convicted sex offender recently released from prison, is now back in jail, accused of killing his newborn baby.

In court on Wednesday, Kenneth Wesley, appeared agitated.

Prosecutors say Wesley may have shaken his child, causing blunt force trauma to the baby’s head.

Texas lawmakers meet with woman facing execution

State Reps. Jeff Leach and Joe Moody on Wednesday led a group of lawmakers to the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas, where the state houses women on death row, and visited Melissa Lucio.

Lucio was convicted of capital murder for the 2007 death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah.

She’s expected to be put to death in exactly three weeks, after she was convicted of killing her daughter in Cameron County. But supporters say she’s innocent.

Prosecutors say Mariah was the victim of child abuse and there is no evidence that would acquit Lucio of her daughter’s death. But her attorneys say she’s innocent and jurors never heard evidence that would have acquitted her.

Leach described his visit with Lucio as “very powerful.”

There will be a rally in Dallas on Thursday to support Lucio.

Even Kim Kardashian is getting involved now. This week, she posted about the case in a now-deleted tweet.

Alex Jones appears for questioning in Sandy Hook lawsuit

Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has traveled to Connecticut to appear at a deposition in a lawsuit over his calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax.

His trip to Bridgeport comes after he was fined for defying a judge’s order to appear for questioning in Texas last month, when he cited a health problem.

The deposition began Tuesday and ended Wednesday.

Relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, massacre are suing Jones for defamation.

A judge found Jones liable for damages and a trial on how much he should pay the families is set for August.

Closing arguments begin in Boy Scouts bankruptcy case

Closing arguments are underway in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case. A Delaware judge must decide whether to approve a reorganization plan the BSA negotiated over the past two years.

It would establish a $2.6 billion trust fund to compensate tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children in Scouting, while allowing the Boy Scouts to continue as an ongoing enterprise.

The Texas-based organization sought bankruptcy protection in 2020, seeking to halt hundreds of individual lawsuits and create a settlement trust for abuse victims.

More than 82,000 sexual abuse claims have since been filed in the bankruptcy case.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.