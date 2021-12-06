ICYMI: Accused murderer asks for bond, man shot near La Marque bar, Lakewood Church mystery continues

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man accused of murder has bond hearing today

An accused murderer who sent a handwritten note to the judge asking for a chance to get out on bond is due in court later this morning.

Alex Haggerty was charged with murdering Brittany Burfield in 2018, then leading investigators to her body.

ABC13 spoke to Burfield’s mother last week, who said she is worried Haggerty could get bond.

A spokesperson for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office told us they will do everything to ensure the defendant is held accountable. There is no trial date set in this case.

Shooting in La Marque leaves man dead

La Marque police are investigating a deadly shooting off the Gulf Freeway.

Officers say a 25-year-old man was shot and killed outside the Pig Pen bar after some sort of fight with a 31-year-old man police say pulled the trigger.

Police say an initial investigation indicates the shooting may have been in self-defense.

Lakewood Church money mystery continues

There is new reaction from churchgoers after a stash of cash and checks were found inside a wall at Lakewood Church.

According to Houston police, the money was discovered on Nov. 10 during a renovation project. It could be connected to a 20-14 theft.

About $600,000 was reported stolen from a church safe. ABC13 spoke to churchgoers on Sunday, who called the situation “confusing.”

The church is not commenting further, but previously said it is cooperating with the theft investigation.

