More allegations come out over former Paetow football coach

Activists are calling out Katy ISD over the resignation of former Paetow head football coach Lonnie Teagle.

Earlier this week, there were reports that police were investigating him for inappropriate conduct with a student.

Activists say Teagle should have been fired immediately.

No charges yet in tragic incident in Jacinto City

We could learn soon, whether a school van driver will face charges, after hitting and killing a little boy right outside his home in Jacinto City.

It happened after the driver dropped him off.

Jacinto City police said she was set to come in for an interview and questioning. They’re also taking a look at surveillance video of the van strike.

DACA program’s fate again before judge who ruled it illegal

A federal judge is scheduled to again decide the fate of a program that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen last year declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal. Last week, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Hanen should take another look at DACA following revisions adopted by the Biden administration in August that were created to improve its chances of surviving legal scrutiny.

He is set to meet with attorneys Friday to discuss next steps in the decade-long legal fight. It’s not known when Hanen will announce his decision.

With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements

As schools across the South grapple with teacher vacancies, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training.

Alabama administrators increasingly hire educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods.

Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year.

Decisions to put a teacher without traditional training in charge of a classroom involve weighing the tradeoffs: Is it better to hire these candidates, even if they aren’t fully prepared, or leave children in classes that are crowded or led by substitutes?

The Associated Press contributed to this report.