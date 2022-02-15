HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Brawl between Katy ISD students leaves several injured

Six teenagers were injured in a brawl at a park in the Katy area.

Harris County deputies said that they found a knife, baseball bats and blunt instruments at the park.

The teens are all believed to be students in Katy ISD and they suffered stab wounds.

Two of them were flown to the hospital in critical condition. Deputies say the six injured teens include two suspects.

Family still ‘heartbroken’ over death of baby in crash

The family of a 5-month-old baby remain heartbroken after he was killed in a crash with a tow truck driver.

That driver, Jose Luna, is charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault for the crash that also injured the baby’s mother.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office believes Luna was speeding and said there were no signs he tried to use his brakes before the crash.

The boy’s mom is expected to be ok.

Texas opens 2022’s first primary under stricter voting rules

Early voting in the first primary of the 2022 midterm elections are underway in Texas.

Polls opened Monday under a rushed rollout of tougher voting restrictions that were passed last fall by state Republicans.

Elections officials in Houston say voters are confused about the new rules and that 40% of the first mail ballots that came in were sent back for not including required new information.

Texas Secretary of State John Scott says voters are getting used to the new process and that he expects things to run smoother in the May runoffs and general election in November.

Texas teen charged after pal killed as they played with gun

Police in the Dallas suburb of Garland say a 15-year-old boy has been charged in juvenile court with manslaughter after he said his friend was fatally shot last week while they played with a gun.

Police say the boy who has been charged said he and his friend were playing with a gun on Feb. 8 at the friend’s house when it went off accidentally.

The boy who was shot was also 15. Garland police say he was taken to a Dallas hospital, where he died Monday.

Police say the shooting and the source of the gun remain under investigation.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.