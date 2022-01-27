HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man sought in fatal shooting of Harris County deputy arrested

Authorities say a 51-year-old man who had been on the run after being accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop this past weekend has been arrested in Mexico.

Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law enforcement early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Rosales was found in a hotel in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, located across the U.S.-Mexico border from Del Rio, Texas.

Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway was shot and killed around 12:45 a.m. Sunday after pulling over a Toyota Avalon.

Prosecutors have filed a charge of capital murder against Rosales. Police returned Rosales to Houston on Wednesday night.

Procession set for Harris County sergeant set for today

Cpl. Galloway’s death was not the only law enforcement death we followed in southeast Texas this week.

Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office died on Monday after he was hit by a car.

He was working an off-duty job as a motorcycle escort at the time.

He was also set to walk his daughter down the aisle in a few months.

Authorities say Lavillia Spry was intoxicated when she hit him with her car.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office will escort Sgt. Gutierrez from the medical examiner’s office to the Claire Brothers Funeral Home in southwest Houston later this morning.

Bodies found in burning vehicle in Liberty County

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two bodies were found inside a burning vehicle underneath the FM 1409 bridge early Wednesday night.

One of the bodies was found in the backseat of the vehicle, the other in the trunk.

Investigators say it’s impossible to identify the victims right now, and they suspect this was a result of foul play.

Magistrate orders Oath Keepers leader jailed until trial

A federal magistrate has ordered the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group to remain behind bars until he goes on trial for sedition.

Stewart Rhodes has been jailed since his Jan. 13 arrest on charges that he plotted with others to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

In a 17-page opinion Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson concluded that Rhodes posed a safety and flight risk if released.

Prosecutors had urged Rhodes’ continued detention, while his attorneys urged that he be placed with friends or relatives.

Labor authority tries again to end immigration judges’ union

A federal labor authority has sought for a second time to strip the collective bargaining powers of a national union for U.S. immigration judges.

In a ruling late last week, the Federal Labor Relations Authority determined that the country’s more than 500 immigration judges can’t belong to an employee union because they are akin to management.

The move sparked outcry from the immigration judges since their employer, the Justice Department, under President Joe Biden isn’t seeking to end the union in a marked contrast from the Trump administration.

The Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.



For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.