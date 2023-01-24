HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Ambush shooting at gas station leaves 2 dead

Two men were shot dead in an ambush style shooting at a gas station on the 15300 block of Ella Boulevard near Barren Springs in northwest Harris County.

The sheriff says as many as 70 shots were fired. The suspects fled in a white sedan, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

No arrests have been made.

Police finds fetus buried in Brenham

A shocking discovery in Brenham: police say they found a fetus buried in the woods.

Officers were called out to Hohlt Park Sunday, after witnesses saw a male and female who looked like teenagers emerging from the woods with a shovel.

Officers searched the area and discovered a shallow grave with the fetus inside.

Police were still searching for those people who left the woods.

‘High-heeled Hijacker’ faces judge on robbery charges

The woman known as the “high-heeled hijacker” faced a judge on Monday.

Lisa Coleman is accused of robbing multiple businesses in the Galleria area – in heels.

She’s also accused of kidnapping a woman from a Galleria parking garage and forcing her to drive around to withdraw cash at ATMs.

Walmart shooting suspect to plead guilty to federal charges

The man accused of killing nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at a Texas Walmart plans to plead guilty to federal charges in the case.

That’s according to court records filed days after the federal government said it wouldn’t seek the death penalty in the case.

Patrick Crusius is still charged in state court with capital murder and could still face the death penalty in Texas for the 2019 mass shooting that killed 23 people in an El Paso Walmart.

In a court filing Saturday, defense attorneys asked for a hearing to be set so Crusius could plead guilty to federal charges. He is charged with federal hate crimes and firearms violations.

U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama, in an order Monday, set the hearing for Feb. 8 in El Paso.

