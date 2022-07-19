HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Parents voice anger at Uvalde school board after report

Angry parents did not hold back at the first Uvalde CISD board meeting since the release of a scathing report on the response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Many of them want the district to fire police chief Pete Arredondo for his inaction.

The report said Arredondo was supposed to assume the role of incident commander but did not.

Arredondo is currently on administrative leave.

Tomball man arrested for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

A Tomball man has been arrested for allegedly using bear spray on police officers during the January 6th riot at the U-S capitol.

William Mellors, 50, appeared in federal court Monday on multiple charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say he admitted he was at the capitol and posted pictures of himself online.

METRO proposes new bus project

METRO wants to hear from you, on a proposed 25-mile-long bus rapid transit project.

It would run along Westpark & Richmond Avenue from Westchase to the Tidwell transit center in northeast Houston.

There are meetings Wednesday and Thursday this week, plus a virtual option next Monday.

If the project gets approved, work gets underway in 2025, with service starting in 2028.

US midshipman plunges to death at Chilean waterfall

The U.S. Naval Academy says a midshipman from Texas has died after falling over a waterfall in Chile.

The academy says Midshipman 2nd Class Luke Gabriel Bird of New Braunfels, Texas, was participating in a semester abroad program at Chile’s Arturo Prat Naval Academy.

The 21-year-old junior was hiking with a student from the school on Saturday near the Salto El Agua waterfall in Placilla, in the Valparaíso region when the academy says he reportedly lost his footing and fell over the waterfall.

Chilean authorities found Bird’s body in the waterfall’s lagoon Sunday. Bird was a member of the 20th and 2nd Companies and an ocean engineering major.

Letter: Ex-Little Rock police chief justified in firing gun

A former Little Rock, Arkansas, police chief who fired his gun at an armed suspect on New Year’s Eve won’t face charges in the shooting.

Prosecutor Larry Jegley said in a letter to the state police Friday that Keith Humphrey was justified in the use of force in the shooting outside a convenience store. Humphrey did not strike the woman, who police said shot and wounded another woman.

The suspect has pleaded not guilty to first-degree battery.

Humphrey in May retired after serving as the city’s police chief for three years. Humphrey had previously served as police chief in Norman, Oklahoma, and Lancaster, Texas.

