ICYMI: Another road rage shooting, police chase ends in Brazoria County, Astroworld investigation to be internal

Driver shot in possible road rage incident

Another driver was shot in a possible road rage shooting on Wednesday. It happened along the South Belt near Hillcroft.

But the victim kept driving to Gessner Road before pulling over and calling for help. Officials have not released the condition on the driver.

Police chase after robbing suspect

A wild police case took place from downtown Houston to Brazoria County on Wednesday afternoon.

It started just after 2 p.m., when officers tried to pull over the driver of a red SUV when he took off. After following him for some time, Texas DPS troopers joined the pursuit.

The suspect ended the chase when he came to a stop on County Road 48 at County Road 62. He got out of the SUV with his hands up and was taken into custody.

Officers tell us they’re looking into whether the suspect is linked to two robberies that happened earlier today.

Harris County to conduct internal investigation into Astroworld tragedy

As the criminal investigation unfolds into the Astroworld tragedy, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo lost a critical vote in commissioners court on Monday.

Hidalgo wanted to hire an outside firm to investigate what exactly went wrong. But county commissioners passed a vague resolution that “supports” Houston police’s investigation and calls for the county administrator to meet with various sports authorities to discuss what can be done moving forward.

But a key point in the investigation is that there is no requirement for any action to be taken.

Harris County owns NRG Park, which hosted the Astroworld music festival.

