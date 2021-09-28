#ICYMI: Astros road rage shooter out on bond, police taser unarmed man, credit card thief caught on camera

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

9PM news EVERY night on CW39

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

ASTROS ROAD RAGE SHOOTER OUT ON BOND

The man accused of killing a teenager in a road rage shooting after an Astros game is out on bond. Gerald Williams posted a $350,000 bond on Friday after being charged with the murder of 17-year-old David Castro. Castro’s father, Paul, was in court Monday and he told ABC-13 he wanted to look at his son’s accused killer face-to-face.

POLICE TASER UNARMED MAN

Four Houston police officers accused of killing an unarmed man during a mental episode will not face any charges. A Harris County grand jury has issued a “no bill” against the officers in the Nicholas Chavez case.

STOLEN CREDIT CARD

The restaurant manager accused of stealing a customer’s credit cards is out of jail. Prosecutors say Tarek Tahan was caught on camera using the allegedly stolen credit card at a gas station and at a Bed Bath and Beyond store. The customer who reported his card stolen says more than $1,500 in charges showed up on the card after he allegedly lost the card at a House of Pies restaurant on Kirby near Alabama.

Join us for more news and weather from ABC13 tonight on Eyewitness News at 9 right here on CW39.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss