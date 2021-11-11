ICYMI: Astroworld investigation could be long, sex assault suspect on the loose, abandoned boy leaves hospital

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Astroworld investigation could take weeks, months

Two people remain hospitalized, in critical condition following last Friday’s Astroworld tragedy.

Houston police chief Troy Finner said the investigation could take weeks, even months. And they’re focused on the timeline of events.

Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he is forming a task force to address concert safety.

Police still searching for sex assault suspect

Houston police need your help finding the person responsible for sexually assaulting a woman at a southwest Houston apartment complex back in May.

A man pointed a gun at the woman and demanded money, right after she parked. When she said she didn’t have any cash, he sexually assaulted her.

Boy in abandoned kids case leaves hospital

One of the boys found living in deplorable conditions alongside the skeletal remains of their brother is now out of the hospital. Authorities tell us he had to be treated for a broken jaw.

This comes after new video was released of the boys’ mother, Gloria Williams, and her boyfriend, Brian Coulter, right before they were arrested two weeks ago.

Police say they were looking up the news coverage of the case at a local library.

They are both expected back in court the first of next year. They are both being held on more than $1 million bond.

