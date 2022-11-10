HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Attorney accused of spiking drink with abortion drug out on bond

Houston attorney Mason Herring is out on bond.

He’s accused of putting an abortion drug from Mexico in drinks that he gave to his pregnant wife. They were separated at the time.

This case falls under a new law that criminalizes abortion in Texas.

The baby was born and is doing fine.

Woman stabbed on METRORail dies, man now charged with murder

The man accused of fatally stabbing a woman on the METRO Rail is now charged with murder. Police say Christopher Washington got into an argument with Alexis Jarrell then stabbed her. She died several days later. Prosecutors say Washington has a criminal record dating back to 1980s.

Man accused of throwing can at Sen. Cruz back in court

The man accused of throwing a can of hard seltzer at Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was back in court on Wednesday.

A judge went over the bond conditions for Joseph Arcidiacono. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the can hit Cruz in the chest area during the Astros’ championship parade.

45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas

Nearly four dozen people were arrested Wednesday in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas.

A total of 80 people have been indicted and 45 were arrested on weapons and drug trafficking charges, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Little Rock.

The statement said two FBI investigations into gang violence and drug trafficking and a separate Drug Enforcement Administration investigation uncovered methamphetamine and fentanyl being mailed from California into Arkansas and distributed in Little Rock, Pine Bluff and Houston.

The statement said weapons, including machine guns, cash and drugs, have been seized as part of the investigation.

US: Protect Louisiana, Texas land for rare burrowing snake

The U.S. government says four areas in Louisiana and two in Texas should be protected as critical habitat for a rare snake that eats small gophers and takes over their burrows.

Louisiana pinesnakes have been listed as threatened since 2018, largely due to the loss of sandy longleaf pine savannas. National forests make up the bulk of four areas that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed as critical habitat.

But the largest is nearly all private land in north Louisiana, home to the snakes’ largest population. The smallest, in Scrappin’ Valley, Texas, is all privately owned.

A private biologist says it’s already being managed for an endangered woodpecker that also needs open-canopy longleaf pine forests with grassy floors.

