Autopsy shows Tomball family shot, stabbed by escaped inmate

The autopsy report was just released of the five family members killed by escaped inmate, Gonzalo Lopez.

The results reveal the grandfather and his four grandsons were all shot and stabbed to death.

On Friday, services begin for Mark Collins and his four grandsons, Waylon, Carson, Hudson and Bryson.

There is a public visitation at Houston Northwest Church from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

Saturday’s funeral service is at 10 a.m. at Champion Forest Baptist Church, which is also open to the public.

Video shows explosion at Quintana Beach facility

We now have video showing the explosion at the Freeport LNG facility near Surfside Beach.

The staff at Quintana Beach County Park says one of its cameras caught the explosion late Thursday morning. Quintana island was briefly evacuated.

Freeport LNG says that the incident remains under investigation and that its liquefaction site will remain shut down for a minimum of three weeks. No one was injured.

The explosion at the liquefied natural gas terminal has left nearby residents rattled. And it’s taking a substantial amount of the fuel off the market at a time when global demand is soaring.

Freeport LNG will be offline for at least three weeks following the fire in its export facility. Few details were released about what happened. The company said the cause is under investigation.

The reduction comes at a time when global demand for LNG is high because many nations are trying to wean themselves off Russian gas.

Uvalde school where shooting happened has deep roots in city

As the small Texas city of Uvalde struggles to heal after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school, thoughts have also turned to making sure the school’s legacy as the place that was at the heart of a fight for the equal education of Mexican Americans over half a century ago is carried on.

The decision by the school board in the spring of 1970 to not renew the contract of George Garza, a popular Mexican American teacher at Robb Elementary School, led to a six-week student walkout.

Some Hispanics leaders worry that upward mobility through education here could be another victim of the May 24 shooting if students fear returning to school.

2 arrested by deputies after 10 dead dogs found in truck

Authorities say a man and a woman from Texas have been charged with animal cruelty after deputies in North Carolina found 10 dead dogs in the back of their rented box truck.

News outlets report Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Scott Thomas McCaffrey and Tambra Lynn Clift of Weslaco, Texas, each were charged with 10 felony counts of cruelty to animals.

The two are being held at the Moore County jail under a $30,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were notified on Tuesday that there were multiple dead dogs in the back of the truck in the Seven Lakes area of West End.

Westlake Chemical plants in LA, KY to cut air pollution

Three subsidiaries of a Houston-based petrochemical company have settled allegations that they violated federal and state pollution control laws.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that Westlake Chemical Corporation agreed to make upgrades and perform compliance measures estimated to cost $110 million to resolve the complaint involving two facilities in Lake Charles, La. and one in Calvert City, Kentucky. The companies will also pay a $1 million civil penalty.

According to the complaint, the companies failed to properly operate and monitor their industrial flares, which resulted in excess emissions at the three facilities.

