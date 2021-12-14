HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Baytown shooting victim identified

The woman killed in a mass shooting in Baytown has been identified as 25-year-old Disha (pronounced Dah-shay) Allen.

In an exclusive interview with ABC 13, Allen’s mother tells us Disha was a mother who leaves behind a young daughter with special needs.

Allen was attending a vigil for a murder victim Sunday when someone fired more than two dozen shots into the crowd.

At least 13 others were injured.

Man arrested in shooting of constable deputy

Eddie Miller, 19, is charged with capital murder in the shooting of Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable Kareem Atkins.

Atkins and two fellow deputy constables were shot two months ago outside a north Houston nightclub where they were working extra jobs.

Investigators say surveillance video showed Miller was inside the club before the shooting.

He was arrested in Fort Bend County.

IG finds delayed mail at 2 Houston post offices

An audit from the Office of the Inspector General found delivery and customer service issues at two Houston post offices.

In two days, inspectors found 9,000 pieces of delayed mail at the Ashford West and Westbury post offices.

They also found 15 packages that were scanned as delivered but really weren’t. The report blamed management for the issues.

USPS agreed and told management to come up with a plan to fix the problems by the end of the year.

