Teen killed after going to basketball game in Baytown

In Baytown, a family watched their 16-year-old son die at their doorstep after he was shot last night at the Park at Sorrento Apartments.

His parents say he went to a basketball game at a local school. They think he was followed home and shot at least 10 times.

The shooter has not been found.

2 kids arrested after stealing car from McDonald’s in Winnie

A 16-year-old and 12-year-old were taken into custody after a police chase in Chambers County.

The 16-year-old is accusing of stealing the car from a DoorDash driver who was inside grabbing an order from a McDonalds in Winnie.

Both kids are from Louisiana.

Investors mock Elon Musk’s bid to move Tesla buyout trial

Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker’s CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire’s request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.

Musk contends he will be treated unfairly by potential jurors in the San Francisco federal court where the 4-year-old case was filed.

But in a Wednesday filing, attorneys for the Tesla shareholders asserted there aren’t any legal grounds to move the upcoming trial that revolves around an Aug. 7, 2018 tweet in which Musk indicated he had lined up financing for a Tesla buyout.

That deal never materialized because the money to pay for it wasn’t available as Musk had tweeted.

American Airlines boosts outlook after busy holiday season

Planes have been full recently and fares are up, which is good for airlines. American Airlines is raising its forecast of revenue and profit in the fourth quarter.

American said Thursday that it earned $1.12 to $1.17 per share in the quarter, nearly double its previous forecast. The airline says revenue was 16% or 17% above the same quarter in 2019, before the pandemic.

Officials at American say they probably picked up some business over the holidays because of massive cancellations at rival Southwest Airlines. But that was offset by the fact that American canceled some flights too when a severe winter storm swept across the U.S. around Christmas.

